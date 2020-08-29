PIG DESTROYER Release The Octagonal Stairway; Full Album Stream Available

August 29, 2020, 24 minutes ago

news pig destroyer heavy metal

Pig Destroyer have returned with their new EP, The Octagonal Stairway, which was released on August 28. A blistering dose of grindcore, harsh noise, and industrial swagger, The Octagonal Stairway features crushing tracks from the legendary band, B-side noise tracks, and a special appearance from Iggor Cavalera. A full album stream is available below.

Watch “The Cavalry” music video, featuring fan submitted video footage during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, below and listen on all streaming services here.

Physical orders are available here, and Digital Downloads/Streaming here.

Tracklisting:

"The Octagonal Stairway"
"The Cavalry"
"Cameraman"
"News Channel 6"
"Head Cage"
"Sound Walker"

"The Cavalry" video:

(Photo - Jay Dixon)



