PIG DESTROYER Share Adult Swim Singles Track "Cameraman"

Adult Swim Singles have teamed with grindcore luminaries, Pig Destroyer, for the 31st instalment of the current program. “Cameraman” is Pig Destroyer’s first release since last year’s Head Cage album, which itself was the first record in six years from the prolific outfit.

The new single mines a similar territory as the preceding album; an aggressive and sonically rich Venn diagram of grindcore and noise rock with touches of industrial swagger. Listen to “Cameraman” here.

Tour dates:

May

30-June 1 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

June

7-9 - Austin, TX - Austin Terror Fest

(Photo - Jay Dixon)