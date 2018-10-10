PIG DESTROYER Streaming Head Cage Album In It's Entirety

Pig Destroyer's sixth studio album, Head Cage, is out now on CD/LP/CS/Digital. A full album stream can be found below. Physical order packages of Head Cage are available via Relapse.com here.

A visceral vortex of animalistic rage and extreme sonic brilliance, Head Cage is a true work of extreme metal art, that with the addition of a bass player, is hands down their most dynamic and heaviest recording to date. Across twelve tracks, Pig Destroyer weave together harrowing tales of philosophical dualities, touching on mortality and depression, fear and violence, and the darkest complexities of the human condition, all told through the distorted lens of delightfully transgressive vocalist/lyricist JR Hayes. Musically, the band continues to push the boundaries of metal, grindcore, noise and punk, ramping up the intensity and leaving you bludgeoned in a state of utter shock, all in less than 33 minutes.

Head Cage was recorded by guitarist Scott Hull at Visceral Sound Studios, mixed and mastered by Will Putney (Exhumed, Every Time I Die, Body Count) and features striking artwork by Mark McCoy (Full of Hell, Nothing) along with guest vocal appearances by Agoraphobic Nosebleed's Richard Johnson and Kat Katz plus Full Of Hell's Dylan Walker.

Album art by Mark McCoy.

Head Cage tracklisting:

"Tunnel Under The Tracks"

"Dark Train"

"Army Of Cops"

"Circle River"

"The Torture Fields"

"Terminal Itch"

"Concrete Beast"

"The Adventures Of Jason And Jr"

"Mt. Skull"

"Trap Door Man"

"The Last Song"

"House Of Snakes"

Album stream:

"Mt. Skull" video:

"The Torture Fields" video:

"Army Of Cops" video:

Tour dates:

November

3 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - Masters Of Grind

29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova (with The Black Dahlia Murder)

30 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre (with The Black Dahlia Murder)

December

1-2 - Los Angeles, CA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

(Photo - Joey Wharton)