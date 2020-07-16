PIG DESTROYER To Release The Octagonal Stairway EP In August; "The Cavalry" Music Video Posted
Pig Destroyer return with their new EP, The Octagonal Stairway, coming August 28. A blistering dose of grindcore, harsh noise, and industrial swagger, The Octagonal Stairway features sic crushing tracks from the legendary band, B-side noise tracks, and a special appearance from Iggor Cavalera.
Watch “The Cavalry” music video, featuring fan submitted video footage during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, below and listen on all streaming services here.
The Octagonal Stairway is out August 28 on CD/LP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical pre-orders are available here, and Digital Downloads/Streaming here.
Tracklisting:
"The Octagonal Stairway"
"The Cavalry"
"Cameraman"
"News Channel 6"
"Head Cage"
"Sound Walker"
"The Cavalry" video:
(Photo - Jay Dixon)