PIG DESTROYER To Release The Octagonal Stairway EP In August; "The Cavalry" Music Video Posted

Pig Destroyer return with their new EP, The Octagonal Stairway, coming August 28. A blistering dose of grindcore, harsh noise, and industrial swagger, The Octagonal Stairway features sic crushing tracks from the legendary band, B-side noise tracks, and a special appearance from Iggor Cavalera.

Watch “The Cavalry” music video, featuring fan submitted video footage during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, below and listen on all streaming services here.

The Octagonal Stairway is out August 28 on CD/LP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical pre-orders are available here, and Digital Downloads/Streaming here.

Tracklisting:

"The Octagonal Stairway"

"The Cavalry"

"Cameraman"

"News Channel 6"

"Head Cage"

"Sound Walker"

"The Cavalry" video:

(Photo - Jay Dixon)