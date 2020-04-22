PILE OF PRIESTS Debut New Single “Bloodstained Citadel”

Denver, CO’s Pile Of Priests will be releasing their debut self-titled album on May 22 via Extreme Metal Music, a subsidiary of Italy’s Rockshots Records. Leading up to the release of the full-length, the band is sharing their second single “Bloodstained Citadel”.

The band adds: "The fastest and meanest song on the album, we’ll say no more."

Dark and melodic, the progressive death metal album is a huge milestone for the band. Pile Of Priests acknowledges that it encompasses the style they have been striving to portray for a long time. The conceptual album takes place centuries ago in a fictional universe not unlike our own. The story is about an exiled prince who seeks to end the reign of his deranged father.

The band shares their expected reaction of the album: “We believe fans will be surprised by certain elements of this record, but ultimately very satisfied. There is something for everyone in this one; powerhouse vocals, sinister riffing, silky solos, harmonies to make your hair stand up, and some beautiful melodic passages.”

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"The Aversion"

"Death Of The Paragon"

"Exile Unto Divination"

"Conjunction Of Souls"

"The Threshold"

"Deus Delenda Est"

"Bloodstained Citadel"

"The Restitution"

