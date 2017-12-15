PINK CREAM 69 - Behind-The-Scenes: Making Of Headstrong Album; Video

Pink Cream 69 released their new album, Headstrong, last month. A behind-the-scenes video featured can now be seen below:

Headstrong marks the 30th Anniversary of the German hard rockers. Produced by bassist (and renowned producer) Dennis Ward, Headstrong sees the same lineup from 2013’s well received Ceremonial album return to deliver fans another hard rocking set of quality songs and is their 12th studio album overall. As a special treat, the new release includes a bonus live album featuring songs from across the band’s catalogue.

Pink Cream 69 was founded in 1987 by singer Andi Deris, guitarist Alfred Koffler, drummer Kosta Zafiriou, who were later joined by bassist Dennis Ward. Deris left the band in 1994 and after auditioning various singers was replaced by Englishman David Readman.

Tracklisting:

Studio Album:

“We Bow To None”

“Walls Come Down”

“Unite And Divide”

“No More Fear”

“Man Of Sorrow”

“Path Of Destiny”

“Vagrant Of The Night”

“Bloodsucker”

“Whistleblower”

“The Other Man”

“Walls Come Down” video:

“Man Of Sorrow” lyric video:

Bonus Live Album (Recorded In Ludwigsburg (2013):

“Special”

“Talk To The Moon”

Break The Silence”

“Do You Like It Like That”

“The Spirit”

“Livin’ My Life For You”

“Wasted Years”

“Welcome The Night”

“Shame”