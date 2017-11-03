PINK CREAM 69 Debut “Walls Come Down” Music Video

Pink Cream 69 will release their new album, Headstrong, on November 10th. A video for the album track “Walls Come Down” is available for streaming below.

Headstrong marks the 30th Anniversary of the German hard rockers Pink Cream 69. And what better way to celebrate than by adding yet another gem to their already spectacular discography! Produced by bassist (and renowned producer) Dennis Ward, Headstrong sees the same line-up from 2013’s well received Ceremonial album return to deliver fans another hard rocking set of quality songs and is their 12th studio album overall. As a special treat, the new release includes a bonus live album featuring songs from across the band’s catalogue.

Dennis Ward says: When we released our first album in 1989, we were proud to be a “guitar band” that yielded powerful guitar riffs and soaring vocal melodies. Since the release of Ceremonial it became evident to us that we had to take a step back to be able to make 2 steps forward so we made a “master plan”: to resurrect our earliest form of songwriting incorporating these riffs and melodies, reducing the amount of keyboards and keeping the production to a minimum of sonic layers in order to be as true as possible to our sound - the sound of fat and crunchy guitars. I feel that the new Headstrong album is a high-energy recording that redeems us as the powerful rock n’ roll band we used to be. After weeks of cross checking the production, listening to the CD in my car, I take great pride in saying “mission accomplished”. We look so very forward to presenting our new “baby”.”

Pink Cream 69 was founded in 1987 by singer Andi Deris, guitarist Alfred Koffler, drummer Kosta Zafiriou, who were later joined by bassist Dennis Ward. Deris left the band in 1994 and after auditioning various singers was replaced by Englishman David Readman.

Tracklisting:

Studio Album:

“We Bow To None”

“Walls Come Down”

“Unite And Divide”

“No More Fear”

“Man Of Sorrow”

“Path Of Destiny”

“Vagrant Of The Night”

“Bloodsucker”

“Whistleblower”

“The Other Man”

“Walls Come Down” video:

“Man Of Sorrow” lyric video:

“Path Of Destiny”:

“We Bow To None”:

Bonus Live Album (Recorded In Ludwigsburg (2013):

“Special”

“Talk To The Moon”

Break The Silence”

“Do You Like It Like That”

“The Spirit”

“Livin’ My Life For You”

“Wasted Years”

“Welcome The Night”

“Shame”