PINK CREAM 69 Welcome New Guitarist And Bassist

Pink Cream 69, who recently parted ways with bassist Dennis Ward, welcome two new members, Marco Wriedt on guitar and Roman Beselt on bass.

Says founding guitarist Alfred Koffler: "It wasn‘t a long search! And it was an easy decision. Marco is the perfect fit for the band - as a friend and as a musician. I can see only smiling faces in the band and around. Marco has been there for us years ago on tour with Helloween and Stratovarius as a temporary replacement for Uwe and did a great job back then already. We remained friends ever since and he was the only call that we made when we knew we need a new guitar player."

Marco Wriedt was a member of the German hard rock band Axxis. He was the driving force of the highly acclaimed newcomer 21 Octayne, is one of the driving forces in the project Arc Of Light and is now working on his first solo album.

Singer David Readman states: "Last week we had a great first rehearsal with our two new band members. Some older songs as well as more recent material have been played through with happiness all over the place. Roman already helped out on bass and vocals at occasions when Dennis could not be there. He played festivals with us in Russia, Spain and the UK. That worked out just perfect. An instant chemistry was there."

Roman Beselt studied classical music and the first album of his band Sons Of Sounds where he plays and sings with his two brothers has been produced by David Readman.

The band adds: "We are already working on new material and are getting ready for some big festivals like Masters Of Rock in the Czech Republic and the Monsters Of Rock Cruise in the Carribeans before we will hit the road more extensively."

(Photo - Arno Kohlem)