PINK FLOYD - 1969 Performance Of "A Saucerful Of Secrets" From Paris' Forum Musiques Surfaces

Pink Floyd continue to roll out rare video footage. Below is a performance of "A Saucerful Of Secrets" on Forum Musiques in Paris, France on January 22, 1969.

Pink Floyd performed "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun" on the same program:

Available below is the restored promo video for Pink Floyd's "Point Me At The Sky". It was the fifth UK single by the British band, released on December 17, 1968.