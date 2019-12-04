PINK FLOYD - 40th Anniversary Of The Wall Celebrated On InTheStudio, Part 2; Audio

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd's classic album, The Wall. Part 2 is now available.

Says Host Redbeard: "Whether architectural student-turned-musician/ composer Roger Waters would have designed an actual structure more acclaimed or lucrative than The Wall, his musical concept for their 1979 double album, is pure conjecture, but the numbers that it has generated are starting to rival the Great Wall of China: #87 ranking on Rolling Stone magazine’s Top 500 Albums of All Time; worldwide sales of an estimated 30,000,000; a historic performance, broadcast and film at the actual Berlin Wall in 1990 by Waters and guest stars; a multi-year multi-continent extended live concert production of The Wall by Roger Waters, and most recently his politically-charged Us + Them tour. Waters talks about the original album, the limited initial performances in late 1979 and early 1980, and The Wall film with David Gilmour and Nick Mason In the Studio here in Part Two of the classic rock interview."

Tune in here.

Listen to Part 1 here.