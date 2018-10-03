PINK FLOYD Drummer NICK MASON Discusses Unattended Luggage Collection On The Rhino Podcast #15; Audio

On The Rhino Podcast #15 (streaming below), legendary Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason joins Dennis & Rich to discuss his new collection, Unattended Luggage.

You likely know the name Nick Mason in the context of his work as a founding member of Pink Floyd. Indeed, Mason is the only member of the band who can claim to have performed on all of their albums and in all of their live shows, which in and of itself is an astonishing accomplishment. What you may not know, however, is that Mason has also maintained an occasional solo career.

Fortunately, if you didn’t know that, then you’ve discovered this information at the perfect time, because Rhino recently released Unattended Luggage, a new box set which includes the three albums that Mason released in the ‘80s.

Contents:

* Nick Mason's Fictitious Sports (1981): Mason’s solo debut, featuring collaborations with - among others - Carla Bley and Robert Wyatt.

* Profiles (1985): A collaboration with Rick Fenn (10cc) which was predominantly instrumental, but one of the two vocal tracks - “Lie For A Lie” - will be of particular interest to Floyd fans, as it features guest vocals from David Gilmour and Maggie Reilly.

* White Of The Eye (1987): The soundtrack to the British thriller of the same name, which found Mason working again alongside Fenn. It’s never before been made available on CD.

This set is available on CD, vinyl, and in digital form, but the fact that it’s out at all seems to have made Mason rather happy. As he told Rhino, “Listening back after 30 odd years, I'm delighted they are getting the reissue treatment. I'm rather hoping that sales will be sufficient to damage the market in the original rare vinyl versions!"