PINK FLOYD Drummer NICK MASON's SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS Announces First-Ever North American Tour

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced their first-ever North American tour in 2019 with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York. Collecting rave reviews as they introduced their unique live show of early Pink Floyd to sold-out UK and European audiences in 2018, the 25-date tour kicks off March 12th in Vancouver, British Columbia at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and concludes April 22nd in Washington, DC at DAR Constitution Hall.

This tour marks Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason’s first performances in North America since Pink Floyd’s July 18th, 1994 concert at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey as part of the Division Bell Tour.

“With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launch pad of Pink Floyd and my working life,” says Mason. “It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets is Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. This is an opportunity to experience Pink Floyd’s celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets.

Tickets for the Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, New York, and Washington DC dates for Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets North American Tour go on sale beginning Monday, November 5th at *10:00 AM, with the Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Columbus, Akron, Buffalo, and Wallingford dates on sale Friday, November 9th at *10:00 AM (*all times local).

To purchase tickets and VIP packages and for additional tour information, go to LiveNation.com.

Dates:

March

12 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

19 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

21 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

24 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

25 - Houston, TX - Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

27 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

29 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

31 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

April

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

3 - Minneapolis, MS - Orpheum Theatre

4 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

5 - Indianapolis, IN - The Old National Centre

7 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

8 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

9 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

11 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Performing Arts Center

12 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

13 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

15 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

16 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

22 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall

(Photo - Jill Furmanovsky)