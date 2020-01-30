PINK FLOYD Drummer NICK MASON's SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS Live At The Roundhouse Multi-Format Release Due In April; Trailer / Performance Videos Streaming

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse is a live recording taken from the band's sold-out shows at the legendary London venue in May 2019. Receiving huge acclaim throughout their first tour, the recording captures the true essence of a band reviving the music that had rarely featured in Pink Floyd's live shows since those early days and some of the songs were never played at all by the Floyd.

Released on April 17 via Sony Records as a double CD/DVD package, double vinyl, and on Blu-ray, it can be pre-ordered here . On all pre-orders, the Saucers version of "Fearless" will be made available instantly. Footage of the performance, as well as a video trailer, can be found below.

Also, in collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse will be coming to cinemas in selected cities worldwide for one night only on March 10, and tickets are now on sale. This theatrical event will also include a pre-recorded cinema exclusive Q&A with Nick Mason and the band where they will answer questions submitted recently by fans.

Trailer:

"Fearless" video:

(Photo - Jill Furmanovsky)