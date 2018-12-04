PINK FLOYD - Learn To Play Wish You Were Here Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums - Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here is available now at here. A video trailer can be found below.

Released in September 1975, Wish You Were Here is the ninth studio album by contemporary music heavyweights, Pink Floyd. The follow up to 1973’s The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here is Floyd's second album with a conceptual theme written entirely by Roger Waters and is largely a tribute to Syd Barrett, whose mental breakdown had forced him to leave the group seven years earlier.

Learn to play the following:

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I–V)"

"Welcome To The Machine"

"Have A Cigar"

"Wish You Were Here"

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI–IX)"

