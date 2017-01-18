PINK FLOYD Legend DAVID GILMOUR - New Guitar Lessons DVD Available Via LickLibrary; Video Trailer Posted

Learn To Play David Gilmour, the latest release from LickLibrary, is now available. A video trailer for the release can be found below.

For over 50 years, David Gilmour has been at the top of the tree of progressive, psychedelic, art, and blues rock music. A key song writer with Pink Floyd, as both a composer, singer, and guitar player, few can match the uniquely soulful playing and expressive bends of Gilmour.

In this course you’ll learn six songs in unrivalled detail, one note at a time, with Jamie Humphries.

Lessons include:

“5 A.M.”

“Marooned”

“Raise My Rent”

“Mihalis”

“On An Island”

“Take A Breath”

