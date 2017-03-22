PINK FLOYD Legend NICK MASON Crashes £3 Million McLaren F1 GTR Supercar; Video

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason dramatically crashed his £3 million supercar during a racetrack demonstration on Sunday (March 19th), reports MailOnline.

Mason was at the Goodwood circuit in Sussex on a practice lap behind the wheel of his rare McLaren F1 GTR when the red and yellow sports car suddenly skidded off the track. The vehicle slid over the grass and collided with the bank at St Mary’s corner - the same turn where racing legend Sir Stirling Moss's international career was ended by an accident in 1962.

Mason was able to clamber unscathed from the low-speed accident, which happened soon after former track sports cars including Porsches, a Ferrari and a Lotus set off for some quick demonstration laps. The car suffered damage to its front and the lap was red-flagged and halted while marshals hurried to pick up the debris and arrange for the McLaren to be towed away.

Video footage is available for streaming below. Read more and check out some photos at dailymail.co.uk.