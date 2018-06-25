PINK FLOYD Legend ROGER WATERS Among Silver Clef Award Winners

Roger Waters, Ellie Goulding and George Ezra are among the winners of this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards, reports Lucy Mapstone of Independent.ie.

Pink Floyd’s Waters will be honoured with one of the lead prizes, the O2 Silver Clef Award, at the ceremony, held in association with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The Silver Clef Award is awarded for outstanding contribution to music, and has previously been won by the likes of: Iron Maiden, Jimmy Page and Annie Lennox.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of the winning artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring that Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across The UK.

The ceremony will take place on July 6th at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, England and will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman. Learn more at this location.