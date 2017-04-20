PINK FLOYD Legend ROGER WATERS To Release Is This The Life We Really Want? Album In June; Us + Them North American Tour To Launch In May

Roger Waters, the creative power and song writing force behind Pink Floyd, announces his first rock album in 25 years, Is This The Life We Really Want?. The album will be available for pre-order tomorrow, April 21st and released globally on Friday, June 2nd via Columbia Records.

Additionally, Waters will launch his North American Us + Them Tour in Kansas City, MO on Friday, May 26th. The Us + Them Tour runs through October 28th, concluding in Vancouver, BC. See full list of dates below.

Roger Waters' last studio album, 1992's Amused To Death, was a prescient study of popular culture, exploring the power of television in the era of the First Gulf War. The long-awaited follow-up, 2017’s Is This The Life We Really Want?, is an unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times. Waters’ forthcoming LP serves as a natural successor to classic Pink Floyd albums such as Animals and The Wall.

Produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Paul McCartney, Beck, U2, "From the Basement"), Is This The Life We Really Want? includes 12 new Roger Waters musical compositions and studio performances.

The physical album release includes a double 180-gram vinyl LP in a gatefold jacket and a 4-panel soft pack CD. All album formats, physical and digital, are available for pre-order starting April 21st.

The musicians on Is This The Life We Really Want? are: Roger Waters (vocals, acoustic, bass), Nigel Godrich (arrangement, sound collages, keyboards, guitar), Gus Seyffert (bass, guitar, keyboards), Jonathan Wilson (guitar, keyboards), Joey Waronker (drums), Roger Manning (keyboards), Lee Pardini (keyboards), and Lucius (vocals) with Jessica Wolfe and Holly Proctor.

The lyrics for the album track, “Wait for Her”, were written by Roger Waters and inspired by an English translation by an unknown author of “Lesson From The Kama Sutra (Wait For Her)”, by Mahmoud Darwish.

Is This The Life We Really Want? tracklisting

“When We Were Young”

“Déjà Vu”

“The Last Refugee”

“Picture That”

“Broken Bones”

“Is This The Life We Really Want?”

“Bird In A Gale”

“The Most Beautiful Girl”

“Smell The Roses”

“Wait For Her”

“Oceans Apart”

“Part Of Me Died”

Roger Waters Us + Them North American Tour 2017

May

26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

28 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

30 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

June

1 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

3 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

4 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

24 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

July

1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

6 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

8 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

13 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

16 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

18 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

20 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

22 - Chicago, IL - United Center

23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

26 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center

August

2 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

4 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

15 - Uniondale, NY - The New Coliseum

16 - Uniondale, NY - The New Coliseum

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

23 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

24 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October

2 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

3 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

6 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

7 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

22 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre

24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena