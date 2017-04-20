PINK FLOYD Legend ROGER WATERS To Release Is This The Life We Really Want? Album In June; Us + Them North American Tour To Launch In May
April 20, 2017, an hour ago
Roger Waters, the creative power and song writing force behind Pink Floyd, announces his first rock album in 25 years, Is This The Life We Really Want?. The album will be available for pre-order tomorrow, April 21st and released globally on Friday, June 2nd via Columbia Records.
Additionally, Waters will launch his North American Us + Them Tour in Kansas City, MO on Friday, May 26th. The Us + Them Tour runs through October 28th, concluding in Vancouver, BC. See full list of dates below.
Roger Waters' last studio album, 1992's Amused To Death, was a prescient study of popular culture, exploring the power of television in the era of the First Gulf War. The long-awaited follow-up, 2017’s Is This The Life We Really Want?, is an unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times. Waters’ forthcoming LP serves as a natural successor to classic Pink Floyd albums such as Animals and The Wall.
Produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Paul McCartney, Beck, U2, "From the Basement"), Is This The Life We Really Want? includes 12 new Roger Waters musical compositions and studio performances.
The physical album release includes a double 180-gram vinyl LP in a gatefold jacket and a 4-panel soft pack CD. All album formats, physical and digital, are available for pre-order starting April 21st.
The musicians on Is This The Life We Really Want? are: Roger Waters (vocals, acoustic, bass), Nigel Godrich (arrangement, sound collages, keyboards, guitar), Gus Seyffert (bass, guitar, keyboards), Jonathan Wilson (guitar, keyboards), Joey Waronker (drums), Roger Manning (keyboards), Lee Pardini (keyboards), and Lucius (vocals) with Jessica Wolfe and Holly Proctor.
The lyrics for the album track, “Wait for Her”, were written by Roger Waters and inspired by an English translation by an unknown author of “Lesson From The Kama Sutra (Wait For Her)”, by Mahmoud Darwish.
Is This The Life We Really Want? tracklisting
“When We Were Young”
“Déjà Vu”
“The Last Refugee”
“Picture That”
“Broken Bones”
“Is This The Life We Really Want?”
“Bird In A Gale”
“The Most Beautiful Girl”
“Smell The Roses”
“Wait For Her”
“Oceans Apart”
“Part Of Me Died”
Roger Waters Us + Them North American Tour 2017
May
26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
28 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
30 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center
June
1 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
3 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
4 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
7 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena
16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
21 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
24 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
July
1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
6 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
8 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
13 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
16 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
18 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
20 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
22 - Chicago, IL - United Center
23 - Chicago, IL - United Center
26 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
29 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center
August
2 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills
4 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September
7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
15 - Uniondale, NY - The New Coliseum
16 - Uniondale, NY - The New Coliseum
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
23 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
24 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October
2 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
3 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
6 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
7 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
22 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena