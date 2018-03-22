PINK FLOYD Live Album Pulse To Be Re-Released On 180g Quadruple Vinyl In May

On May 18th, Pink Floyd will re-release their 1995 UK #1 live album Pulse, pressed on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl.

Pulse, originally released in 1995, was compiled by James Guthrie, using various performances from the band’s 1994 Division Bell tour across the UK and Europe featuring David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright. The album includes “The Dark Side Of The Moon” performed in full live, as well as a whole side dedicated to the show’s encore.

The 4-LP set includes four different inner sleeves, each inside individual outer sleeves, plus a 52-page hardback photo book, all encased in a thick card slipcase.

This 2018 release was remastered from the original tapes by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman. Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon, who worked on the original art with the late Hipgnosis co-founder, Storm Thorgerson, recreated the art package.

Tracklisting:

LP1 Side One

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5, 7)"

"Astronomy Domine"

"What Do You Want From Me"

LP1 Side Two

"Learning To Fly"

"Keep Talking"

"Coming Back To Life"

LP2 Side One

"Hey You"

"A Great Day For Freedom"

"Sorrow"

LP2 Side Two

"High Hopes"

"Another Brick In The Wall (Part Two)"

"Coming Back To Life"

LP3 Side One

"The Dark Side Of The Moon"

"Speak To Me"

"Breathe (In The Air)"

"On The Run"

"Time"

LP3 Side Two

"The Great Gig In The Sky"

"Money"

LP4 Side One

"Us And Them"

"Any Colour You Like"

"Brain Damage"

"Eclipse"

LP4 Side Two

"Encores"

"Wish You Were Here"

"Comfortably Numb"

"Run Like Hell"