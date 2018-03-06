PINK FLOYD - Mono Version Of The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn Album To Be Released For Record Store Day 2018

To celebrate Record Store Day 2018 (Saturday, April 21st), Pink Floyd will release the band’s debut album, The Piper At The Gates of Dawn, on vinyl, with a new mono 2018 remaster by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman. Remastered from the original 1967 mono mix, the release is the latest from Pink Floyd Records, which has recently marked global sales of over 1 million vinyl LPs since its launch in June 2016.

The limited-edition Record Store Day release is delivered on premium 12” 180-gram black vinyl, and comes paired with an exclusive poster (540 x 388mm on art paper), as well as a foil blocked outer wallet.

Written and performed by Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and Nick Mason, The Piper At The Gates of Dawn is the only studio album to be released under Barrett's leadership. The album, recorded with producer Norman Smith at Abbey Road Studios, features songs that remained on the band’s live setlist for many years, such as "Astronomy Domine" and "Interstellar Overdrive".

The album’s cover artwork, shot by photographer Vic Singh, was captured through a prism lens that Beatles guitarist George Harrison gave him. This same lens is now on display as part of The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, currently at Rome’s MACRO museum.

The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn is released via Record Store Day participating stores on April 21st.