PINK FLOYD Performs "Green Is The Colour" At 1969 Music Power & European Music Revolution Festival; Video

June 7, 2019, 3 minutes ago

The rare video below features Pink Floyd's performance of "Green Is The Colour", from Music Power & European Music Revolution, Festival Actuel, in Amougies Mont de l’Enclus, Belgium on October 25, 1969.

In the clips below, Pink Floyd's performs "A Saucerful Of Secrets" and "Careful With That Axe, Eugene" at the Essencer Pop & Blues Festival in Essen, Germany on October 11, 1969.



