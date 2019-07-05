PINK FLOYD Performs "Interstellar Overdrive" With FRANK ZAPPA At 1969 Music Power & European Music Revolution Festival; Video

Another rare video has surfaced from Pink Floyd's performance at Music Power & European Music Revolution, Festival Actuel, in Amougies Mont de l’Enclus, Belgium on October 25, 1969. This is a performance of 'Interstellar Overdrive' with Frank Zappa:

