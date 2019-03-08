PINK FLOYD Performs "Let There Be More Light" On France's Surprise Partie In 1968; Rare Video Streaming

"Let There Be More Light" is the opening track on Pink Floyd's second album, A Saucerful Of Secrets. This performance took place on Surprise Partie in Paris, France on November 1st, 1968.

Watch "Let There Be More Light", performed on Tous En Scène in Paris on October 31st, 1968.

This performance of "Let There Be More Light" features the band travelling on the London Underground in 1968.

The video below features "Let There Be More Light", performed on Samedi et Compagnie in Paris, France on September 6th, 1968.