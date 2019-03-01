PINK FLOYD Performs "Let There Be More Light" On France's Tous En Scène In 1968; Rare Video Streaming

March 1, 2019, 34 minutes ago

news classic rock rarities pink floyd

"Let There Be More Light" is the opening track from Pink Floyd's second album, A Saucerful Of Secrets. This performance took place on Tous En Scène in Paris, France on October 31st, 1968.

The video below features "Let There Be More Light", performed on Samedi et Compagnie in Paris, France on September 6th, 1968.



