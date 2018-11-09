PINK FLOYD - Rare 1968 BBC1 Broadcast Video Streaming

Pink Floyd were filmed at former landlord Mike Leonard’s house for an edition of the BBC show, Tomorrow’s World. The band performed an untitled instrumental to accompany a demonstration of Mike’s sound and light experiments. Broadcast on BBC1 TV on January 17th, 1968.

"Jugband Blues" is featured on Pink Floyd's second album, A Saucerful Of Secrets, released in 1968. Written by Syd Barrett, it was his sole compositional contribution to the album, as well as his last published for the band. The promotional video for the song was filmed in December 1967.