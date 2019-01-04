PINK FLOYD - Rare 1968 London Performance Of "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun" Surfaces; Video

"Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun" appeared on Pink Floyd's second album, A Saucerful Of Secrets, released in 1968. This performance is from All My Loving in London, England on March 28th, 1968.

Pink Floyd's "Paintbox'', written and sung by keyboardist Richard Wright, was first released in 1967 as the B-side to the single "Apples And Oranges". This performance of "Paintbox" was performed in Paris, France on February 20th, 1968.