PINK FLOYD - Rare 1968 Performance Of "Let There Be More Light" Streaming; Video

"Let There Be More Light" is the opening track of Pink Floyd's second album, A Saucerful of Secrets. This performance took place on Samedi et Compagnie in Paris, France on September 6th, 1968.

"Astronomy Domine" is the first song on Pink Floyd's first album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, released in 1967. This performance is from Tienerklanken - Kastival in Kasterlee, Belgium on August 31st, 1968.

Pink Floyd's "Interstellar Overdrive" was written in 1966, and appears on The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. This performance is from Pop 68 in Rome, Italy on May 6th, 1968.