PINK FLOYD - Rare 1968 Tienerklanken TV Performance Of "See Emily Play" Streaming (Video)

"See Emily Play" was the second single released by Pink Floyd. Published in 1967, it was initially thought to be a non-album single but was later included on the US debut album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn'. This performance took place on the TV show Tienerklanken in Brussels in February 1968.

"Corporal Clegg", "The Scarecrow", and "Astronomy Domine" from the Tienerklanken program can be seen below: