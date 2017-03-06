PINK FLOYD - Rare 1968 Video Footage From BBC’s The Sound Of Change Program Streaming

The rare video below features Pink Floyd performing “Instrumental Improvisation” from The Sound Of Change’ a BBC TV programme filmed in London on March 26th, 1968. This clip and others are included on the CD/DVD/Blu-ray package Pink Floyd - The Early Years 1968 Germin/ation, which also includes a photo booklet, memorabilia from the period, and a credits booklet. To be released on March 24th, complete details can be found at this location.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains opens on May 13th and runs for 20 weeks at Victoria And Albert Museum in London, England. Purchase tickets here. A video trailer can be found below.

The first international retrospective of one of the world’s most iconic and influential bands. Experience a spectacular and unparalleled audio-visual journey through Pink Floyd's unique and extraordinary worlds, chronicling the music, design and staging of the band, from their debut in the 1960s through to the present day.

Opening on Saturday, May 13th, 2017

Daily: 10 AM - 5:30 PM

Last ticketed entry: 4:15 PM

Friday: 10 AM - 9:30 PM

Last ticketed entry: 8:15 PM

Tickets cost £20 – £24 (varying weekday and weekend prices apply)

Presented by the V&A, Pink Floyd and Iconic Entertainment Studios. More details at this location.