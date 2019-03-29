PINK FLOYD - Rare 1969 French Video Interview With DAVID GILMOUR Streaming

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour was interviewed in French on Forum Musiques in Paris, France on January 22, 1969. Watch below:

Take a guided tour of The David Gilmour Guitar Collection with BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Matt Everitt. The exhibition is open until March 31, entry is free by reservation. Book your free ticket here.

This June, Christie's New York will auction more than 120 of Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour's guitars in aid of charitable causes. The personal collection includes the iconic Fender Stratocaster played on The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

Says Gilmour: "Many of the guitars in this sale are guitars that have given me a tune, so a lot of them have earned their keep, you might say."

Watch the video below, and find out more at christies.com/davidgilmour.