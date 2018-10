"Chapter 24" is a song from Pink Floyd's 1967 album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. It was the second song recorded for the album.

This song was one of several to be considered for the band's "best of" album, Echoes: The Best Of Pink Floyd. The rare video footage features Syd Barrett at Gog Magog Hills, Cambridgeshire, UK, 1966 and Pink Floyd at the EMI Studios, London, April 1967.