PINK FLOYD Release Rare Music Video For "Welcome To The Machine"

"Welcome To The Machine" is the second song on Pink Floyd's 1975 album Wish You Were Here. The song is said to be inspired by George Orwell's book 1984, in which a man is trying to escape the government which is brainwashing its citizens with TV shows and oppressive rules. The iconic video was created by Gerald Scarfe initially as a backdrop film for when the band played the track on its 1977 In The Flesh tour.

''See Emily Play'' was the second single released by Pink Floyd. Published in 1967, it was initially thought to be a non-album single but was later included on the US debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. Watch a video for the song below:

''Arnold Layne'' was Pink Floyd's first single, released in 1967. The video, directed by Derek Nice, was made in late February 1967 and was filmed on the beach in East Wittering, West Sussex, England. The song was later published on the 1971 album Relics, the 1983 Works and the album Echoes: The Best Of Pink Floyd. It is also included in the Early Years box set.

Pink Floyd's "Not Now John" was released in 1983 and was the only single released from the album The Final Cut. "Not Now John" is the only song on the album with David Gilmour as the lead vocalist singing the verses and Roger Waters singing the refrains and interludes. Watch this rare video:

"One of These Days" is the opening track from Pink Floyd's 1971 album Meddle. The song is instrumental and only has one spoken/sung sentence by drummer Nick Mason, "One of these days I'm going to cut you into little pieces." This video was created the British artist and filmmaker Ian Emes who became widely known for his creative animations and for being the original animator for Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd released "Point Me At The Sky" as their fifth UK single in 1968. The song has become one of the rarest official recordings of Pink Floyd and was not successful at the time, with it's B-side "Careful With That Axe, Eugene" becoming more popular.

Pink Floyd's "Paintbox'', written and sung by keyboardist Richard Wright, was first released in 1967 as the B-side to the single "Apples And Oranges". The promotional film was shot for a Belgian television programme. In the video, the band is miming to the song on a bridge in Brussels. This is David Gilmour's first appearance on film with Pink Floyd.

"Apples And Oranges" is the third UK single by Pink Floyd, released in 1967. It was the final song written by Syd Barrett with the group. After David Gilmour replaced Syd Barrett, the band recorded a promotional video in Belgium in a fruit market with Roger Waters lip-synching to the song.

On September 28th, Pink Floyd Records will release, for the first time on vinyl, A Foot In The Door - The Best Of Pink Floyd, a collection of classic Pink Floyd tracks, chosen by members of the band.

Originally released in 2011 on CD only, the artwork for this compilation is the last work of long-term Floyd designer, the late Storm Thorgerson. This is the perfect Pink Floyd album for both devoted fans and those discovering their music for the very first time.

The career-spanning compilation features some of the best-known album tracks from 1967 - 1994, including the band’s first UK Top 10 single "See Emily Play", and the iconic "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb", "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "High Hopes".

The tracks have been newly mastered for vinyl by longstanding Pink Floyd associate James Guthrie, with Joel Plante, and with lacquers cut by Bernie Grundman of Grundman Mastering in Los Angeles, California. The 2-LP version features the reinstated version of "Time", with the ringing alarm clocks at the start of the track restored, after being omitted on the CD release.

The original sleeve design, has been amended by Pink Floyd Creative Director Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon, to include alternate versions of the photographs used in the original CD version. The album package comes in a gatefold outer sleeve, with two separate printed inner bags, and is pressed on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl.

Tracklisting:

LP1 Side A

"Hey You"

"See Emily Play"

"The Happiest Days Of Our Lives"

"Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2"

"Have A Cigar"

LP1 Side B

"Wish You Were Here"

"Time" / "Breathe" (Reprise)

"The Great Gig In The Sky"

"Money"

LP2 Side A

"Comfortably Numb"

"High Hopes"

"Learning To Fly"

LP2 Side B

"The Fletcher Memorial Home"

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond"

"Brain Damage"

"Eclipse"