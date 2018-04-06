PINK FLOYD's Relics Compilation To Be Re-Released On 180g Vinyl In May

On May 18th, Pink Floyd will re-release their 1971 compilation album Relics on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl. Remastered in 2018 by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman, this re-release comes almost 50 years since the original pressing.

Relics, Pink Floyd’s first ‘compilation’ album, includes singles, B-sides, tracks from their first three albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, A Saucerful Of Secrets and More. Also, the then-previously unreleased Roger Waters song, "Biding My Time", recorded in July 1969 and first released on Relics in May 1971.

Relics was the first album to include "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play", which previously had only been released as singles, and the original studio recording of "Careful With That Axe, Eugene", the B-side of "Point Me At The Sky" in 1968.

Keeping true to the original artwork, the sleeve features the black and white drawings by Nick Mason, carrying the iconic subtitle ‘A Bizarre Collection of Antiques & Curios’. All tracks are the original stereo versions, which sit alongside the Syd Barrett-era, mono mixed singles "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play".

Tracklisting:

Side One:

"Arnold Layne"

"Interstellar Overdrive"

"See Emily Play"

"Remember A Day"

"Paint Box"

Side Two:

"Julia Dream"

"Careful With That Axe, Eugene"

"Cirrus Minor"

"The Nile Song"

"Biding My Time"

"Bike"