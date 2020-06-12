PINK FLOYD Streaming "Run Like Hell" (The Wall, Work In Progress, Pt. 2, 1979)

Back in May, Pink Floyd launched a brand-new evolving playlist, entitled Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist. Access the playlist here.

This new and exciting way to rediscover and immerse in Pink Floyd’s music continues with "Run Like Hell" (The Wall, Work In Progress, Pt. 2, 1979). Listen below.

A message states: "The Work In Progress, Band Demo version of 'Run Like Hell' is the latest addition to our evolving playlist, and is another song which hasn't been on streaming services before. It's from the Wall Immersion set released in February 2012, and includes slightly different lyrics to what was finally released. It would have been recorded between September 1978 - March 1979, at the band's Britannia Row recording studios in Islington, London."

With specially curated album tracks added daily and appearing at the top of the playlist, the selection will gradually evolve with the addition of the band’s best-known classics to deeper album tracks. Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist highlights the band’s contribution to music over the last 60 years. Every Friday, the playlist will feature rare tracks (via streaming or download) originally available on the Immersion boxsets.

The next track will be released on Friday, June 19 - "Money" (Early Mix 1972) - The Dark Side Of The Moon Immersion.