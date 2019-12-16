PINK FLOYD - The Lost Art Of Conversation: A Pink Floyd Podcast, Episode 4: Unreleased

The Lost Art Of Conversation: A Pink Floyd Podcast (Episode 4: Unreleased) is available for streaming below.

In this episode, David Gilmour talks about the hours and hours of new and rare material included in The Later Years. His memories are jogged by watching footage of the band flying around in promotional airships over Miami Beach, watching hapless swimmers surrounded by sharks.

