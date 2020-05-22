PINK FLOYD To Release Rare, Currently Unavailable Versions Of Classic Tracks Via New Evolving Playlist; "Us And Them" (Live At The Empire Pool, Wembley, London 1974) Streaming

Today, Friday, May 22, Pink Floyd launch a brand-new daily evolving playlist. Entitled Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist, this new and exciting way to rediscover and immerse in Pink Floyd’s music kicks off with the currently unavailable track, "Us & Them" (Live at The Empire Pool, Wembley, London 1974) from the 2011 Immersion box set of The Dark Side Of The Moon. Listen below. Access the playlist here.

With specially curated album tracks added daily and appearing at the top of the playlist, the selection will gradually evolve with the addition of the band’s best-known classics to deeper album tracks. Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist highlights the band’s contribution to music over the last 60 years. Every Friday, the playlist will feature rare tracks (via streaming or download) originally available on the Immersion boxsets.

Tracks include for the following four Fridays:

May

29 - "Have A Cigar" (Alternate Version) - Wish You Were Here Immersion

June

5 - "Any Colour You Like" (Live at Wembley 1974) - The Dark Side Of The Moon Immersion

12 - "Run Like Hell" (The Wall WIP pt2 Band Demo) - The Wall Immersion

19 - "Money" (Early Mix 1972) - The Dark Side Of The Moon Immersion

More currently unavailable tracks will be scheduled and announced soon.

Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist will be live and updated daily on Spotify and YouTube. In Addition, the currently unavailable tracks will also be released to download or stream on Amazon, Apple Music and other digital retailers with a new track appearing each Friday.