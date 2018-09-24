PINK FLOYD Tribute Band DOOM SIDE OF THE MOON Announces US Tour Dates

Celebrated Austin-based Pink Floyd tribute band Doom Side Of The Moon has announced fall US tour dates. Featuring three-quarters of the influential hard rock band The Sword - including project-founding guitarist Kyle Shutt - alongside members of Brownout / Brown Sabbath, Hard Proof and more, Doom Side Of The Moon rocketed into mainstream consciousness with its singular "heavy metal tribute to Pink Floyd" and self-titled debut LP, which ceremonialized the iconic psychedelic outfit's 50 year history and charted at #81 on the Billboard Top 200. The all-star lineup of musicians made its live debut in August, 2017 with a sold out performance at Austin's legendary Emo's venue set to a spectacular laser light visual experience.

Today, Doom Side Of The Moon announces its first-ever national live shows, including December gigs in Dallas, Denver and Brooklyn.

The autumn itinerary is as follows:

November

30 - Austin, TX - Emo's

December

1 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

3 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

“Taking Doom Side Of The Moon on the road, and to the sky for that matter for these fly in dates, is certainly the biggest project I’ve ever attempted, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous," Shutt states. "I can only imagine what Pink Floyd felt like taking a show like 'The Wall' on the road. Those guys had such astounding ambition, I hope I do them justice by putting on the best tribute I can to their timeless catalog.”

Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sikes (White Stripes, Rocket From The Crypt), Doom Side Of The Moon was released on August 4th, 2017, the date which marked the 50th anniversary of the release of Pink Floyd's debut album, The Piper At The Gates of Dawn. In addition to its Billboard Top 200 debut, Doom Side Of The Moon debuted at #3 on Billboard's Top New Artists chart, at #8 on Billboard's Hard Music chart and at #23 on Billboard's Rock Music chart.







Doom Side Of The Moon is:

Kyle Shutt (guitar)

Bryan Richie (bass)

Santiago "Jimmy" Vela III (drums)

Alex Marrero (vocals)

Jason Frey (saxophone)

Joe Cornetti (keyboards)