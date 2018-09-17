PIROSAINT Release New Track "Faster Than Before"; Audio Streaming

New York band Pirosaint have released the new track, "Faster Than Before". The track features original singer Gonzalo Rodriguez and it was written around the New God EP-era back in 1997-98 by Alfredo Vicencio, Gonzalo Rodriguez and Ignacio Orellana. This is one of those tracks that never got to be recorded until now. Listen below.

The abstract cover is a mind reflection of going through life trying to have everything perfect but we don’t realize how insane we have become by doing it. The song was recorded at Oily Sound Studios, New Windsor, NY and mixed and mastered in New York, NY by Ignacio Orellana.

Pirosaint is:

Gonzalo Rodriguez - Vocals

Bill Smith - Guitars

Ron Buckner - Bass

Ignacio Orellana - Drums