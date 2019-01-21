PISSING RAZORS To Release New Album Via Art Is War Records; "Crushing Grip" Lyric Video Streaming

Pissing Razors have signed to Art Is War Records (AIW), and will release a new studio album in 2019. The new single, "The Crushing Grip", is available now at iTunes, Spotify, etc. A lyric video can be found below.

Guitarist Mat Lynch and drummer Eddy Garcia have issued the following statement: "Pissing Razors is very excited to officially be joining the ranks of the Art Is War Records. We look forward to a long and prosperous musical journey together. AIW is the perfect choice for us to work with in releasing our long awaited new material. The world will see a return to our early heavy groove, punk infused metal roots people know us best for..."

“Having razors join the label has been in the works since the start, myself and Steev from Skinlab worked hard to make sure a home for the El Paso, Texas legends was here and nowhere else then at Art is War Records! We will be ready to unleash the beast in 2019.” - Lucas Joyner - CEO, Art Is War Records