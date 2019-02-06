PIST.ON – Reunited Gloomy Metallers Announce U.K. Dates

Reunited American gloomy melodic metallers Pist.On have confirmed UK dates for March 2019. Joining them on all dates except Prestatyn will be Welsh rockers Scarlet Rebels.

After a lengthy hiatus of 15 plus years, Pist.On made their live come back in 2018 with shows on both sides of the Atlantic.The core of the Brooklyn based outfit remains with Henry Font (Vocals / Guitar), Burton Gans (Guitar) and Jeff McManus (Drums). Joining them is new bass guitarist Jack Hanley (ex The Deadlyz).

Pist.On, who will be celebrating 25 years since first forming, are looking forward to picking up where they left off, “pissing people off and kicking ass on stage.” Having never officially split up, the band are emerging from their self-imposed exile, a period which gave the band time to tackle numerous issues and retrieve a sense of sanity.

The band have previously commented: “We’re excited at having the chance to do this again. We’re jumping back in and gonna see how it goes.”

Dates:

March

20 – York – Fibbers

21 – London – 02 Academy Islington

22 – Glasgow – Audio

23 – Prestatyn – Hammerfest

24 – Norwich – Waterfront

25 – Birmingham – 02 Academy 3

26 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms