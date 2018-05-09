PIST.ON – Saves EP Receives Digital Release

Reunited Brooklyn gloomy melodic metallers Pist.On have made their three track Saves EP available as a digital release. The EP, which is out now on all popular digital stores and streaming platforms, features the tracks “Vamp 69”, “Opera” and “I Don't”. The recording was originally released in 2001 to coincide with bands last European tour and was only available at their shows.

Saves was recorded at Systems Two Recording in Brooklyn and co-produced by Pist.On and Michael Marciano. The recording line up was Henry Font – Vocals/Guitar, Burton Gans – Guitar, Val Ium – Bass and Jeff McManus - Drums

Pist.On, now with new bass guitarist Jack Hanley (ex-The Deadlyz) in their ranks, play the following festivals in next month.

June

9 – Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

22 – Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting