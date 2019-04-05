PLAGUE YEARS Sing With eOne; Unholy Infestation EP Available Now, Title Track Streaming

Entertainment One (eOne) has signed Detroit metal act, Plague Years, to a worldwide deal, with plans to release an all-new LP later this year.

"We are honored to be a part of the eOne team and its stacked lineup of artists," says the band. "Go check out our EP Unholy Infestation, and keep an eye out for the new LP coming later this year. ALL FOR HELLBORN."

The band will be heading into the studio with Nick Morris at Elaire Studios (The Black Dahlia Murder) to begin work on their follow-up to the Unholy Infestation EP, now available on all streaming services and available for the first time on vinyl in the coming weeks.

Plague Years call Detroit their home. They are Tim Engelhardt (vocals), Eric Lauder (guitar), Rian Staber (bass), and Mike Jurysta (drums). Unholy Infestation is the band’s second album and is the follow up to their first self-titled album that was released in 2017. Unholy Infestation sees the group refining their attack and taking aim at their contemporaries.

An eerie alien intro crashes into a full frontal assault of crunchy guitars and pounding double bass on the opening track. The pace chugs into low gear with wailing guitars before charging forward with ruthless brutality.

Listeners will find Plague Years reminding them of the punishing music of Obituary, Sepultura, and Destruction. The intent is to lay waste to your senses on every song.

The bludgeoning power of Plague Years stands tall on “Outer Darkness” and “Aeon of the Serpent”. The caustic vocals, crushing guitars, punishing drums, and strong bass come together in a fantastic mix despite this initially being an independent release. Plague Years does a marvelous job of mixing up the pace with fast charging riffs balanced by slower paced skull smashers. The music dares you not to headbang. There is no point in resisting, just let it fly.

Unholy Infestation incites the need within every metalhead to thrash. This EP conjures up all that you love about fist clenching thrash metal. Explosive rhythms, caustic vocals, and flesh-searing guitars invigorate the amygdala and elevate the listener into a state of teeth gnashing bliss. Grab some friends, throw them around the room, and let the power swell of Plague Years wash you free of all your rage and pain.

Tracklisting:

"Unholy Infestation"

"Outer Darkness"

"Hellborn"

"Aeon Of The Serpent"

"Taker Of Life"

"Infernal Torment"

"Unholy Infestation":