PLANESWALKER Featuring Current And Former Members Of HELION PRIME Unleash "The Forever Serpent" Video

Inspired by Magic The Gathering card game, Planeswalker is the new power metal band founded by Helion Prime guitarist Jason Ashcraft and former vocalist Sozos Michael.

Today the band is debuting the music video for their first single entitled "The Forever Serpent", which is based on the MTG bad boy Nicol Bolas.

Jason Ashcraft explains the creation of the project:



"For those who follow Helion Prime understand that parting ways with Sozos was due to unfortunate struggles with visa issues as he lives in Cyprus, but I knew someday we'd work together again I just wasn't sure how. I then got the idea to start a band based completely on Magic The Gathering lore because between Helion Prime and Dire Peril I think I'm good on sci-fi based material and why wouldn't I need ANOTHER project. When I first heard the song Sozos had written for us I immediately knew it had to be about Nicol Bolas."



Sozos Michael adds:



"I am beyond excited for the release of 'The Forever Serpent', our first creative output with Jason since our collaboration in Helion Prime. As you will surely notice listening to the song (and/or watching the music video), we channeled our most primal nerdiness to this endeavor, and we have no plans to slow down! We have just begun exploring the rich and deep lore of MTG, and we are excited to see where this journey will lead us."



Planeswalker currently has no immediate plans for a full-length album but Ashcraft would like to see something in 2021.

Planeswalker is:

Sozos Michael - vocals

Jason Ashcraft - guitar



Guest musicians on "The Forever Serpent":

Chelsea McMasters - bass

Alex Bosson - drums

Alex Nasla - keys



Mixed and Mastered by Alex Nasla at Gear Gods Studio.