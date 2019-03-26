PLANET AXE Featuring Members Of ALICE COOPER, DEVIL CITY ANGELS, Ex-COLLECTIVE SOUL Announce US Tour Dates

The Planet Axe Tour collective, featuring Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie plus Brandon Gibbs (Devil City Angels), and Joel Kosche (ex-Collective Soul), will embark on their second US tour during the month of April. Other members include Robby Miller (bass) and Kenny Bailey (drums,)

Dates:

April

3 - Rascal’s - Moline, IL

4 - Tailgator’s Live - Cedar Rapids, IA

5 - Mississippi Moon Bar - Dubuque, IA

6 - Roc Haus - West Dundee, IL

7 - Top Fuel Saloon - Braidwood, IL

9 - The Bourbon Hall - Louisville, KY

10 - Rhythm Saloon - Mt Juliet, TN

11 - 37 Main - Buford, GA

13 - The One of Port Richey - New Port Richey, FL

After the Planet Axe dates, Ryan Roxie will meet up with Alice Cooper and the rest of the Alice Cooper Band for the Domination Festival in Mexico (KISS, Lamb of God, Slash), and then continuing a US tour featuring The Alice Cooper Band and Halestorm.

More dates in Europe/UK to follow. For more information and tour dates go to ryanroxie.com.

(Photo - Victor Chalfant Photography)