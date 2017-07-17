PLANET EATER Returns With New Single "The Boats", New Album Blackness From The Stars Due In August

Regina, SK titans of brutality Planet Eater return from the flat lands of Western Canada's prairies to offer their latest assault to the masses with their first full length Blackness From The Stars, to follow their 2015 self-titled debut EP.



Blending thrash and death metal with crushing grooves and devastating vocals, Planet Eater demonstrate hints of Morbid Angel, Converge and Bolt Thrower with elements of Sepultura, Strapping Young Lad and Gojira embedded at the core of their sound.



The band's first single "The Boats" off Blackness From The Stars due out August 4th is now streaming via the YouTube clip below.

The band comments: "This track tells a tale of the brutal Persian torture tactic known as The Boats. 'The Boats' exemplifies the evolution of the Planet Eater sound and gives the listener a taste of what's to come in our first full length release, Blackness From The Stars."



Album pre-order available at this location.

Tracklisting:

"The Boats"

"Pile Of Bones"

"Cold Confines"

"Lies Evolution"

"Suffer What They Must"

"Kill On Sight"

"A Fault To Fix"

"The Spoil"

"Blackness From The Stars"

Planet Eater's intense and heavy live set can be seen this summer as the quintet will be bludgeoning for the third consecutive year Loud As Hell Fest in Drumheller, AB on August 5th with Battlecross, Aggression, Black Wizard and more, plus a hometown CD release show on July 28th at The Exchange in Regina, SK.

Planet Eater is:

Troy Bleich - bass / backing vocals

Luc Hart - guitar

Devin Ubell - guitar

Nick Eichhorst - drums

Donovon Turner - lead vocals

For further details, visit Planet Eater on Facebook.