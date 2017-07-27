PLANET EATER Streaming New Track “Cold Confines”

Regina, SK-based titans of brutality, Planet Eater, are streaming the track “Cold Confines”, featured on their first full length, Blackness From The Stars, out on August 4th.

Blending thrash and death metal with crushing grooves and devastating vocals, Planet Eater demonstrate hints of Morbid Angel, Converge and Bolt Thrower with elements of Sepultura, Strapping Young Lad and Gojira embedded at the core of their sound.

Album pre-order available at this location.

Tracklisting:

"The Boats"

"Pile Of Bones"

"Cold Confines"

"Lies Evolution"

"Suffer What They Must"

"Kill On Sight"

"A Fault To Fix"

"The Spoil"

"Blackness From The Stars"

"Cold Confines”:

"The Boats”:

Planet Eater's intense and heavy live set can be seen this summer as the quintet will be bludgeoning for the third consecutive year Loud As Hell Fest in Drumheller, AB on August 5th with Battlecross, Aggression, Black Wizard and more, plus a hometown CD release show on July 28th at The Exchange in Regina, SK.

Planet Eater is:

Troy Bleich - bass / backing vocals

Luc Hart - guitar

Devin Ubell - guitar

Nick Eichhorst - drums

Donovon Turner - lead vocals

For further details, visit Planet Eater on Facebook.

(Photo - Cierra Ubell)