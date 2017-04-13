Play MEGADETH Invasion Online Video Game To Win Dystopia Prize Pack

Play Megadeth Invasion at this location for a chance to win a Dystopia Prize Pack including a Kiko Loureiro signature SP2 Ibanez guitar and more.

In live news, catch Megadeth in concert at the following venues:

April

29 - Pulp Summer Slam - Quezon City, Philippines



May

2 - Kallang Theatre - Singapore, Singapore

4 - Stadium Negara - Kl, Malaysia

7 - Hammersonic Festival - Jakarta, Indonesia

10 - Star Hall - Hong Kong, China

14 - Tango Live House - Beijing, China

17 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan

18 - Zepp DiverCity - Koto Ku, Japan

19 - Zepp DiverCity - Koto Ku, Japan



June

24 - Amnesia Rockfest - Montebello, QC



July

13 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

14 - Chicago Open Air - Bridgeview, IL

15 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

28 - Rockcock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

30 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden



August

1 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

2 - Store Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

5 - Veenhoop Festival - De Veenhoop, Netherlands

6 - Lokerse Festival - Lokeren, Belgium

8 - Carroponte - Milan, Italy

11 - Leyendas del Rock - Alicante, Spain

13 - Bloodstock - Walton On Trent, UK

15 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

16 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland

17 - Summer Breeze Festival - Wilburgstetten, Germany

19 - Elb-Riot - Hamburg, Germany



September

14 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

16 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

22 - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater - Toronto, ON

25 - 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO

26 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

29 - Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane, WA

30 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA



October

3 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

4 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA

8 - Talking Stick Arena - Phoenix, AZ

11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

12 - Pavilion at The Music Factory - Dallas, TX

14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL