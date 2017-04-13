Play MEGADETH Invasion Online Video Game To Win Dystopia Prize Pack
April 13, 2017, an hour ago
Play Megadeth Invasion at this location for a chance to win a Dystopia Prize Pack including a Kiko Loureiro signature SP2 Ibanez guitar and more.
In live news, catch Megadeth in concert at the following venues:
April
29 - Pulp Summer Slam - Quezon City, Philippines
May
2 - Kallang Theatre - Singapore, Singapore
4 - Stadium Negara - Kl, Malaysia
7 - Hammersonic Festival - Jakarta, Indonesia
10 - Star Hall - Hong Kong, China
14 - Tango Live House - Beijing, China
17 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan
18 - Zepp DiverCity - Koto Ku, Japan
19 - Zepp DiverCity - Koto Ku, Japan
June
24 - Amnesia Rockfest - Montebello, QC
July
13 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI
14 - Chicago Open Air - Bridgeview, IL
15 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI
28 - Rockcock Festival - Kuopio, Finland
30 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden
August
1 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
2 - Store Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
5 - Veenhoop Festival - De Veenhoop, Netherlands
6 - Lokerse Festival - Lokeren, Belgium
8 - Carroponte - Milan, Italy
11 - Leyendas del Rock - Alicante, Spain
13 - Bloodstock - Walton On Trent, UK
15 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
16 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland
17 - Summer Breeze Festival - Wilburgstetten, Germany
19 - Elb-Riot - Hamburg, Germany
September
14 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA
16 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
22 - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater - Toronto, ON
25 - 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO
26 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT
29 - Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane, WA
30 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA
October
3 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV
4 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA
7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA
8 - Talking Stick Arena - Phoenix, AZ
11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX
12 - Pavilion at The Music Factory - Dallas, TX
14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL
15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL