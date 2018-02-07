POEM Streaming “False Morality” Video

The rising stars on the Greek and European prog-scene Poem are releasing the first video off their 3rd album Unique, set for release worldwide on February 23rd through Vicisolum Records.

The video is once again a very emotional and theatrical stage, where Poem displays their amazing flair for bringing out the full spectrum of feelings within the human.

The directing and filming was done by Haris Kontouris of HK Visual Creation, as well as Panos Tzortzakis of FubART P&V, who have both previously worked with the band on videos.

Check out “False Morality” below:

The Unique album will be followed up by a European split headliner tour with the OZ melodic metal masters from Damnations Day and Romanian proggers White Walls as openers.