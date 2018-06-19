POISON Bassist BOBBY DALL On Possibility Of New Album - "Would I Like There To Be? Yes, But It's A Matter Of Everyone Having The Time"

Poison bassist Bobby Dall is featured in a new interview with All That Shreds discussing the band's current tour and their future. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: Out of all of the Poison records, which one is your favorite?

Bobby: "You know, that’s a that’s a great question. Nobody has ever asked me that or asked me that specific question. I would have to say that, Look What The Cat Dragged In. You have your whole life to write your first album. It’s your first hit record. It’s the first time you turn on the radio and you hear yours. So would be a playback. There were a lot of firsts that went with that record. After that, we had to make our sophomore record and there’s a lot of pressure on you after coming off with a hit record and we just came right off the tour, went right into rehearsals and spent a couple months there and a couple of months in the studio. Then came Open Up and Say Ahh which is this year is the 30th anniversary of."

Q: Is there any chance you guys will record a new Poison album?

Bobby: "I’m not going to bullshit you and say there’s any in the process. Would I like there to be? Yes, but, it’s a matter of everyone having the time. Everybody in the band has other commitments. Some members have younger children and others. So between those two issues, it’s difficult and you know, health issues as we get older. Should we be making a new record? Yes, definitely. But will it happen? I don’t know."

Music fans wanting a little variety with their summer tour package will get that very thing with the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour. Iconic rock band Poison, with all original members, are joined by Cheap Trick and Pop Evil on its trek across North America this summer.

June

19 - Toronto, ON - The Budweiser Stage

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach *

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Art

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

* Poison, Cheap Trick, to be announced