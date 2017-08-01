POISON BLOOD Featuring Members Of KRIEG, HORSEBACK Streaming New Track “Circles Of Salt”

Newly formed black metal duo/recent Relapse signees Poison Blood will unleash their debut, self-titled EP next week. A collaboration between Horseback’s Jenks Miller and Krieg’s Neill Jameson was born out of Miller’s desire to write music that was an outlet for a more straightforward kind of aggression, Poison Blood‘s eponymous debut EP is a short but furious chronicle of cold, reptilian sonic terror. New track “Circles Of Salt” is streaming below.

Neill Jameson comments on "Circles of Salt":

“‘Circles Of Salt’ is probably the one track on the record that truly strays away from the source material by being closer in feeling to some of the weirder black metal that came out in a pre-Xasthur age. Because of this I wanted to approach it in a less direct way than anything else on the record and, like I said, with it having more of an old depressive feeling to it I thought about what I would do if I were recording it in the mid to late 1990s, which is that I'd give it more of a Forgotten Woods vocal style and have it mixed backwards from how I recorded it to give it a more paranoid frenetic feeling with undertones of Danzig IV. The title itself is a nod to The Banner but also fits the mood of the song, a somewhat morose comfort which lends itself to protection from the misplaced and unrealistic optimism of the naive world."

Poison Blood is out worldwide on August 11th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical pre-orders and exclusive bundles are currently available via Relapse.com at this location and digital pre-orders are available via Bandcamp here.

The album artwork was created by Viral Graphics.

Poison Blood tracklisting:

“The Scourge And The Gestalt”

“Deformed Lights”

“Myths From The Desert”

“A Cracked And Desolate Sky”

“The Flower Of Serpents”

“Shelter Beneath The Sea”

“From The Lash”

“Circles Of Salt”

"Circles Of Salt":

“Deformed Lights”:

“The Scourge And The Gestalt”: